“The Bachelor” Nick Viall is dishing on if he’s actually going through with the wedding to fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi

The wedding is still on hold for “The Bachelor” Nick Viall and fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi.

According to US Weekly, Viall dished about their wedding plans while walking the red carpet at the 5th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium this week.

“Nothing has changed,” he said. “I think it’s always important to take things slow.”

The wedding plans have reportedly taken a backseat to Grimaldi’s busy schedule as a teacher and her dedication to charity work.

“She spent a lot of time on her fundraiser, No Better You, and she raised a ton of money on her event in Montreal,” he said. “That definitely took up a ton of her time. I tried to help when I could. Just trying to enjoy the summer.”

The couple met during season 21 of the reality show, and Viall proposed during the season finale with a 3.75-carat Neil Lane engagement ring. Soon after they went public, the couple was faced with their fair share of issues after Grimaldi relocated to Los Angeles to be close to Viall, who immediately started his stint on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Rumors of trouble in paradise started swirling as insiders said the couple spent most of their time fighting.

“It’s not a solid relationship, and it won’t last,” an insider previously told the publication.