“The Bachelor’s” Sean and Catherine Lowe just celebrated their son’s first birthday with a cute and messy party

Sean Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe, welcomed their son, Samuel, last year. The stars of season 17 of “The Bachelor” took to Instagram to show their baby boy’s first birthday on Sunday.

“Happy FIRST birthday to my little dude, Samuel,” Sean wrote on his Instagram. “This past year has been filled with so many firsts – from first outfits to first baths to first solid foods […] and everything in between, every moment has been so incredibly special.”

The photos show the proud parents throwing their son a Minions-themed birthday party.





“Happy birthday Samuel! […] Here’s to you playing with the plastic bags instead of toys today!” Sean wrote.

Happy birthday Samuel! You don't have Instagram so you won't see this, and even if you did you can't read, but this is what parents do to show their love I guess. Here's to you playing with the plastic bags instead of toys today! A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Catherine also posted a photo on her Instagram of Samuel engaging in a cake smash. The toddler, covered in pink frosting, was said to have had a “smash” of a first birthday party.

Samuel's first birthday party was a smash 😉 #homemade A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

