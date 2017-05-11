The Bella twins got a Bella baby!

Wrestling star Brie Bella gave birth to daughter Birdie Joe Danielson last night, reports E! News.

The WWE Total Bellas star gave a statement to E!, saying:

“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”

Birdie Joe was due way back on April 30. It’s the first child for Bella and husband Bryan Danielson.





“Birdie Joe” is a unique name. Brie says “Joe” is a tribute to her grandfather Joseph, and Birdie is a first name that starts with B, which matches Brie and Bryan. She says that there weren’t many girl’s names that started with B to pick from, but that they liked Birdie.

True fans can rejoice, as Brie’s final hours of pregnancy and delivery will also be in the next season of Total Bellas. She says broadcasting the birth of Birdie Joe would be “neat.”

“My audience and my fanbase and the Bella Army has seen me get engaged on TV, they’ve seen me get married on TV […] what the heck, why not see me give birth on TV?” she told E!