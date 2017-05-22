The best man at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews wedding compared her to a dog during his toast

Comparing a blushing bride to a dog on her wedding day probably isn’t the best idea.

But, that’s exactly what James Matthews’ best man and longtime friend Justin Johannsen did during his 10 minute long wedding toast on Saturday night.

According to E! News, Johannsen’s speech began around 11:30 p.m. and was full of lewd jokes at the couples’ expense.

After welcoming the nearly 300 guests, Johannsen moved on to “the love of James’ life,” and deemed her “beautiful,” “energetic,” “soft-mouthed,” loyal” and said she “comes on command” and has a “great behind.”





“But, that’s enough about James’ spaniel,” he joked. “I’m here to talk about James’ love, Pippa.”

Johannsen said that being the best man was “a great honor” and Matthews “has made it a remarkably easy job since he’s been here. He has been totally calm throughout. Other than having to having to carry all of his baggage, the hard part was to keep the rings safe.”

He also reportedly told the crowd,

James doesn’t know this but I have a habit of losing things. Not often, but they are usually quite expensive. I resolved to keep them on my person the entire time that they were in my custody. We both got up for a run early this morning and James jokingly asked if the rings were on my person. I had them in a shower cap tucked in my shorts. He said, ‘Really? In a shower cap? I don’t want that in my head when I am putting the ring on Pippa’s finger in the church.’ I’m sure it wasn’t on your mind in the church, but it’s on your mind now. Sorry, Pippa.

Jokes aside, Johannsen wished the couple a lifetime of happiness and gushed to the crowd about their first meeting in 2009 and how they have developed “a deep and instinctive love for each other.”

He ended the toast on a serious note telling the bride, “I think I can say for everyone, that you look stunning. The image of perfection. I know that James first fell in love with your gutsiness and your spirit and then succumbed to your beauty. You make James extremely happy.”