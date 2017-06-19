The black sheep of the Duggar family is giving fans a real-life glimpse at what the first year of marriage looks like

Amy Duggar and Dillon King are ready to share their love with the world.

The Duggar family cousin is going to give fans a glimpse into her marriage in a new TLC special “Amy & Dillon: Married One Year.”

Let the wedding bells rings for Joy & Austin!! Dress: @ElizaJdresses Shoes: @shopreddress A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

“Our love isn’t perfect, but it’s real!” she told US Weekly. “We don’t try to be anything we are not. We hope to make people laugh and get a sense for who we are as a couple.”

The special will feature “two best friends in love doing life together.” As Duggar gears up to celebrate her 30th birthday, the couple takes a trip to Mexico and renovates their home.





“For our anniversary trip, we wanted to be adventurous. We wanted to really live life to the fullest,” she said. “So we went zip lining, explored the cenotes, cooked for ourselves and rented a house in Tulum.”

Sure, the first year of marriage has been a lot of fun, but the reality personality did admit that it hasn’t always been easy.

“Our first year had its ups and downs. There were a lot of changes that took place around us. My parents divorced, and that really has been a very hard adjustment,” she shared. “We also were friends for so long, we really had to learn how to respect each other as life partners.”

In the special, the couple will discuss the idea of expanding their family.

Jill is so loved! A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Duggar said:

It is very important for us to spend time as a married couple alone without kids. We love to travel, and we have been traveling like crazy! But when it comes to kids […] Yes, we are on the same page. We love kids, and we actually sat down one night for hours and talked all about it. Viewers also get to see that conversation play out in the special. We definitely have a plan for when we would like to grow our family! We always talk about baby names too. There’s a list on my phone.

“Amy & Dillion: Married One Year” premieres on TLC on June 19 at 10 p.m. ET.