The Busbys from “OutDaughtered” are back, and with the quints on the move, this season is going to get messy

The baby Busbys are growing up!

On Tuesday, the big TLC family heads back to a TV near you, and by the looks of this season teaser, Danielle Busby has her hands full!

In the sneak peek, Danielle is busy setting up her house for a party with he help of her eldest daughter Blayke, 6, when suddenly, things take a messy turn.

“Blayke is going to help me decorate the house, make some cookies and get the cupcakes and everything set up,” Danielle says in the clip. “I just can’t wait to see Adam’s face when he gets home from work and sees all the stuff that’s been done!”





As soon as she turns her back on baby Riley to change diapers and pick up toys, the little girl dumps her bottle on the floor.

“What happened? Did you do that? No ma’am,” Danielle scolds and puts the baby in the corner. “Come on, you know better. You do this every night. Go sit. One minute!”

RELATED: Things are changing for “The Little Couple” family with this news of Dr. Jen Arnold’s major career move

Danielle explains that this behavior seems to be a becoming one of Riley’s habits. “The girls are at that age where they’re really testing boundaries, so we’ve starting doing time-out for when they’re bad,” she said.

“Though Riley is usually the naughty one, she really does have a sweet, cuddly side to her,” says Danielle. “She wants to do good, but her personality just kind of gets in the way.” After her time-out was over, Riley did her best to clean it up and help her mom out.

But with that many kids, as soon as one mess is cleaned up, another one pops up!

“I can’t leave for one second and y’all got to destroy something, huh?” she asks. “Thank you for making this place a total mess before Daddy gets home. You guys wear me out!”

The new season of “OutDaughtered” airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

(H/T PEOPLE)