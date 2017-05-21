The “Cash Me Ousside” girl is taking her crazy tour on the road to a city near you

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Florida teenager known as the “Cash Me Ousside” girl is reportedly planning a national tour.

Danielle Bregoli, 14, rose to fame after an appearance on the “Dr. Phil”show, during which she challenged an audience member, “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?”

Now TMZ is reporting Bregoli is planning a road show and already has two “big city venues locked down.”

The celebrity entertainment website is citing sources close to the teenager in describing what the stage show might look like.

The teen is planning to lip sync to her favorite rap songs, take questions from the audience and invite audience members on stage to joke around, according to TMZ.

Bregoli, who could reportedly make up to $50,000 a show, is still reportedly in the final stages of contract negotiations.