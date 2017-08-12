The cast of “Jersey Shore” has officially announced the date for their reunion series

Snooki, The Situation and the rest of the “Jersey Shore” gang have set a date for their return to television.

On Friday, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino went on Instagram to reveal the premiere date for their reunion docu-series: Aug. 20, on E!, People reported.

“Love my roomies forever,” Polizzi wrote in a post that included a video with her, Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio. The group was jamming to the sounds of “Get Crazy” by LMFAO, the reality show’s theme song.





E! also released a brief teaser of the series that shows Sorrentino, Polizzi and Delvecchio reuniting and catching fans up on their lives since the show ended, People reported.

The series ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012.

ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JERZDAYISHERE A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

August 20th 🇮🇹#reunionroadtrip @eentertainment @sammisweetheart @jwoww @snooki @djpaulyd A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

