The cast of “Mean Girls” just reunited on behalf of Las Vegas mass shooting victims

So fetch! The cast of “Mean Girls” reunited in honor of “National Mean Girls Day” on Oct. 3 — when Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was — to join together in an effort to raise money for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Rajiv Surendra, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett asked their “groolest fans ever” to join them in donating to a GoFundMe set up for the victims. The actors recorded messages that were posted on Seyfried’s Instagram account and a YouTube video featured on the GoFundMe page.





IT’S OCTOBER 3RD. Happy Mean Girls Day. This year please join us in helping the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas by visiting Gofundme.com/October3 and donating to the families of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Thank you in advance! A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

“100% of funds raised will be distributed to the victims of Las Vegas through the NCF [National Compassion Fund] at the completion of this campaign,” they wrote on the fund’s website.

“If every fan just gave $3 in honor of Oct. 3, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time,” Bennett said.

“Guys, look, we know fetch is never going to happen,” Chabert added, “but we can make this happen.”