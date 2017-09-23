The cast of “Will & Grace” performed the show’s theme song with lyrics on “The Tonight Show”

During a recent episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon was joined by the cast of the recently revived sitcom “Will & Grace” (Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally) for a brilliant cross-promotional segment that involved a rousing rendition of the “Will & Grace” theme song.

“Ladies and gentlemen, for the first time ever … the “Will & Grace” theme song performed with lyrics!” Fallon said as he introduced the performance. The cast members took turns singing solo verses before Fallon joined in and told everyone to “get down” because “Will & Grace is coming to town.”





“Will & Grace” initially debuted on NBC in 1998 and went off the air after eight seasons in May 2006. But now, the popular series is returning to NBC next Thursday, Sept. 28.