The close family and friends of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington have said their final goodbyes

Chester Bennington has been laid to rest.

On Saturday afternoon, a few hundred of Bennington’s closest family and friends gathered for his funeral in at South Coast Botanic Garden. May of the attendants at the service worked with Bennington, and a stage with a full drum set and guitars was set up for mourners to pay tribute to him.

Bennington’s family originally planned for a private funeral but ultimately decided to open the service up to fellow musicians and friends. According to TMZ, police were present to provide security for the event. Attendees were also given wrist bands at the funeral, similar to VIP concert passes.





In the week since his death, fans of Linkin Park have been organizing their own tributes. He was 41 years old.