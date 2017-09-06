The “Dancing with the Stars” family got bigger after this pro welcomed her second child

Another “Dancing with the Stars” baby has arrived. Pro Anna Trebunskaya recently welcomed her second child with boyfriend Nevin Millan.

The couple announced the birth of their son, Kaspyan Millan, in a statement to US Weekly.

Nevin and I would like to announce the birth of our beautiful, healthy baby boy, Kaspyan Millan, He was born Saturday, September 2, 2017, over the Labor Day weekend at our home via water birth. Mama, baby, and family are all doing great. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect birth experience. We are all so excited to get to know the new addition to our family and so grateful and blessed for this lovely gift!





The bouncing baby boy weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz and measured 19.5 inches long.

Trebunskaya, who is an 11-time competitor on the reality TV dance competition, also has a 3-year-old daughter, Amalya, with Millan.