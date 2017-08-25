The date of Taylor Swift’s album drop takes her feud with Kanye West to a new level

Taylor Swift’s next album is set to drop on Nov. 10, which also happens to be exactly 10 years to the day that Kanye West lost his mother.

According to TMZ, Donda West, who died in 2007 from complications from plastic surgery, was very close with her son, and last year on her death anniversary, he broke down and was hospitalized.

Nov. 10 falls on a Friday this year, a prime day for an album release. A source close to Swift’s label said that they picked the date “based on other Universal Music Group releases. There is no correlation.”





Between the open feud over his “Famous” lyrics, people can’t help but find the release date a little suspicious.