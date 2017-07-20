“The Devil Inside” actor Evan Helmuth has passed away unexpectedly at just 40 years old

Evan Helmuth, best known for his role as Father Davis Keane in the 2012 horror movie “The Devil Inside,” has sadly passed away after complications related to a stoke.

The actor is also known for his role in “Garfield,” “Fever Pitch,” and the 2013 biopic “Jobs” alongside Ashton Kutcher. Helmuth appeared most on television, with his TV credits including “Bones,” “NCIS, Rizzoli & Isles,” “Perception” and “Battle Creek.”

“Evan was the warmest, most generous soul imaginable,” TV writer-producer Josh Appelbaum, who worked with Helmuth on an episode of “Alias,” said on Wednesday night. “His passion for this industry was only outweighed by his passion for his friends. We met over 20 years ago at USC, where Evan was an instant lightning rod on the stage. He loved his craft, he loved entertaining audiences and he was as good as it gets at both. […] His life and legacy will never be forgotten by the countless broken hearts around Los Angeles tonight.”





Helmuth attended Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan before going to the USC School of Dramatic Arts. He is survived by his stepmother, Paula; his sister, Erika; and his beloved dog Sasha.

