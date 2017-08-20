The “Dick van Dyke Show’s” Rose Marie is heartbroken by the loss of Jerry Lewis, along with the rest of us

On Sunday morning, comedy legend Jerry Lewis passed away in his home at the age of 91. Following the news of his passing, stars and fans alike publicly mourned the loss and shared their tributes and condolences on social media.
“Jerry Lewis was an angel to me,” Rose Marie, who starred alongside Lewis on “The Dick van Dyke Show,” tweeted. “Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life. RIP, Love Roe.”
“We will miss Jerry so much,” Penn Jillette wrote. “I can’t believe I got to meet him and spend time with him.”
RELATED: One of the funniest men to ever live has passed away at 91
Several of Lewis’ fellow comedians posted heartfelt messages in the wake of his passing as well.
Even Carolyn Goodman, the mayor of Las Vegas, took the time to share a touching message about him, writing, “Jerry Lewis was a neighbor & friend. He was such a laugh but also very wise often sharing his insights for building a more meaningful life.”
RELATED: Fans of the classic 1980s film “Predator” are mourning the loss of star Sonny Landham