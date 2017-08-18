The Douglas clan gets a little bigger as Cameron Douglas announces a baby is on the way

Cameron Douglas, son of actor Michael Douglas and grandson of actor Kirk Douglas, is going to be a dad!

The 38-year-old and his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, just announced they are expecting, a source told PEOPLE.

“Everyone is thrilled for him,” the source said. “Michael is looking forward to being a grandfather.”

Cameron was released from prison last year after serving seven years, five for “possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine,” with an extension for “smuggling drugs into prison.”





Cameron and Thibes were first spotted together in 2016. Thibes is a yoga instructor from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Their child together will be Michael’s first grandchild.