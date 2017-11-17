Amy Duggar — now King since marrying husband Dillon — is no stranger to taking various stances against her family members’ beliefs, and after Derick Dillard’s recent tweets, now is no different.





Often known as the black sheep of the Duggar family, cousin Amy used her platform to urge compassion for those with contrasting beliefs.

She tweeted, “You might not agree with someone or their lifestyle but you SHOULD be compassionate and show God’s love regardless to everyone,” in reference to the her cousin-in-law’s comments about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings.

You might not agree with someone or their lifestyle but you SHOULD be compassionate and show God's love regardless to everyone. — AmyRking (@amyduggar) November 15, 2017

A fan told her that her comments were exactly they were “trying to say to Derick,” and that a difference in opinion didn’t mean that “you [can] bully and be mean to others.”

“I have friends that are gay and I still love them as a person. Thank you for following,” Amy replied.

The TLC network announced that it would be cutting all ties with Derick Dillard, husband of Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and star of “Counting On.” Derick was met with a wave of backlash after he made a series of offensive tweets about Jazz Jennings, the 16-year-old transgender star of “I Am Jazz.” In his tweets, Dillard repeatedly misgendered Jennings, and refused to stop referring to her as “he.”

Dillard tweeted on Thursday, Nov. 9, “I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

He later clarified his viewpoint, saying “Never bullied anyone, just said I didn’t agree with what is being propagated on tv. I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so.”

Never bullied anyone, just said I️ didn’t agree with what is being propagated on tv.

I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I️ say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Amy Duggar is known to express her opposing viewpoints regarding some of her conservative relative’s practices. In the past, she’s spoken candidly to about having a PDA-filled relationship, not being a virgin when she wed her husband and her dating history — all things seriously frowned upon by her famous cousins.

“I think kissing before marriage should happen,” she said. “What if you get married and then that connection isn’t there?”