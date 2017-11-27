Menu
Harry and Meghan revealed how the proposal went down, and it involved a roast chicken
It looks like the Duggars had a full house this Thanksgiving. Like, really full. The Duggar family heads Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar hosted almost all of their 19 children, as well as a whole bunch of grandkids over the holiday weekend — that’s A LOT of mouths to feed.


On Friday after Thanksgiving Day, the parents shared pictures from the family get-together at their home on their blog, and they also posted a jam-packed family photo to Instagram that featured the whole clan sitting in the place they could fit: the staircase of their Arkansas home.

“What a great few days we have had with our family celebrating Thanksgiving. We truly have so much to be thankful for!!” they captioned the photo, which included their eldest son Josh and his wife Anna, who welcomed their fifth child in September.

The couple also posted images of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo; daughter Jill Dillard and her 4-month-old son, Samuel; and eldest daughter Jana Duggar, cuddling up to her nieces and nephews.

“We had a wonderful time together over the past few days, lots of delicious food and the making of new memories that will last a lifetime! We were so thankful to have kids and grandkids under one roof,” the pair wrote on the family blog.

“Family is really one of the greatest blessings from God and we are especially thankful for our family!” they continued. “We hope your Thanksgiving holiday was just as wonderful!”

Daughter Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin, who are expecting their first child, were missing from the gathering.

RELATED: The Duggar family black sheep is speaking up after TLC boots her relative off “Counting On”

The TLC network recently announced that they are no longer affiliated with Derick Dillard — the husband of “Counting On” star Jill Dillard (née Duggar).

The decision was made in the wake of a series of offensive tweets written by the Duggar family member regarding 16-year-old transgender reality TV personality Jazz Jennings, whose show “I Am Jazz” also airs on TLC. Dillard refused to use the proper pronouns and continuously referred to Jennings as “he.”

Dillard tweeted on Thursday, Nov. 9, “I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

