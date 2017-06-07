The audience and judges were moved to tears when this inspiring deaf singer took the stage on “AGT”

Talk about a chilling moment on “America’s Got Talent!”

On Tuesday night, 29-year-old Mandy Harvey took the stage with an inspiring story and a voice so beautiful, it left the audience in tears. Before she performed, Harvey explained that she lost her hearing when she was 18 years old, after being a diagnosed with a connective tissue disorder that made her nerves deteriorate when she got sick.

Harvey was a singer prior to losing her hearing and taught herself to sing again after her illness.

“I left music after I lost my hearing and then figured out how to get back into singing with muscle memory using visual tuners and trusting my pitch,” she explained. Judge Howie Mandel also pointed out that her shoes were off so her feet could feel the stage. “I am feeling the tempo, the beat, through the floor.”





When Simon Cowell asked Harvey what she was going to sing, she shared that she’d written an original song with a beautiful meaning behind it.

“After I lost my hearing, I gave up, but I want to do more with my life then just give up,” she said as the audience cheered her on.

As she sang her song, “Try,” the audience teared up listening to the words and the beautiful sound of her voice. All four judges were mesmerized by her story and sound. At the end of the performance, everyone was on their feet cheering for her!

To make the moment even more special, Cowell awarded Harvey with a Golden Buzzer, sending her right to the live shows round! He then made his way to the stage to congratulate the singer.

“That was incredible. I have done this a long time and that one of the most amazing things I have ever seen or heard,” he said through her translator, Sarah. He hugged her one more time as the audience cheered for her.

“Honestly, I never think I am going to be surprised or amazed by people, and then you turned up,” Cowell said. “Just the fact that you are you, but it was your voice, your tone, the song was beautiful. Congratulations, you are straight through to the live show.”

Truly an amazing performance!