The face of one of the most iconic game shows of all time passes away at 96

Monty Hall, the infamous co-creator and host of “Let’s Make a Deal,” passed away in his home in California on Saturday. His daughter Joanna Gleason confirmed the tragic news and added that he died of heart failure.

“Let’s Make a Deal” premiered in 1963 and quickly became a phenomenon. The show, which was an instant success, featured audience members wearing crazy costumes to get Hall’s attention and getting to choose mystery prizes behind closed doors.

Even after passing off “Let’s Make a Deal” to his successor, Hall still remained involved with the show until the end, as either an owner of the show or an occasional guest.





Hall was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Aug. 25, 1921, as Monte Halperin. The Canadian-born actor eventually changed his name to Monty Hall and also guest starred on many TV series, ranging from “The Odd Couple” to “The Wonder Years.”

In June, his wife, Marilyn, passed away at the age of 90.

