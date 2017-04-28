“The Facts of Life” star shares horrible health news with her fans

In a recent interview with People, actress Charlotte Rae revealed that she had been diagnosed with bone cancer. Rae’s revelation comes less than two weeks after she opened up about her struggles with alcoholism.

“Last Monday, I found out I have bone cancer,” Rae told People. “About seven years ago, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — which is a miracle that they found it because usually it’s too late. My mother, sister and my uncle died of pancreatic cancer. After six months of chemotherapy, I was cancer-free. I lost my hair, but I had beautiful wigs. Nobody even knew.”





According to Rae, she is unsure about how she will combat the disease, or if she will combat it at all. At 91-years-old, she may not have the energy to go through the arduous treatments that come with fighting cancer.

“So now, at the age of 91, I have to make up my mind. I’m not in any pain right now. I’m feeling so terrific and so glad to be above ground,” she said. “Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again to opt for life. I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already. I have this decision to make.”

Prior to her time on “The Facts of Life,” Rae appeared on “Diff’rent Strokes,” “Sesame Street,” “The Love Boat,” and a host of other programs. Rae was most recently seen in the 2015 film, “Ricki and the Flash.”