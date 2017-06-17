The first family heads to Camp David for the first time for a Father’s Day weekend getaway

On Saturday, President Trump, First Lady Melania and their 11-year-old son Barron departed Washington, D.C. to make their first trip to Camp David, where they’ll be spending Father’s Day as a family.

The trio, along with the first lady’s parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs, boarded Marine One on the White House lawn. The trip marks the first time the president will travel to the government-owned retreat in Maryland, as he’s chosen to spend most of his weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In fact, President Trump once cracked a joke about Camp David, calling it “rustic.”





RELATED: We have a date for when First Lady Melania and Barron Trump will reportedly move to the White House

“You know how long you’d like it?” he asked the foreign press. “For about 30 minutes.”

Camp David has been a regularly visited spot for most presidents, with President Trump’s immediate predecessors having gone there multiple times by this point in their presidencies. At this stage in their first terms, former President Barack Obama had made four trips there, while former President George W. Bush had made eleven.

Nonetheless, the first family is surely looking forward to their time together. First Lady Melania and Barron only just moved into the White House this month, after remaining in New York City while Barron finished out the school year.

“Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home!” the first lady wrote on Instagram during their move-in day.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #MovingDay A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

RELATED: Let First Lady Melania Trump show you what a $50,000 coat looks like