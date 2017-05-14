The former lover of Princess Diana is reportedly fighting for his life in a hospital

James Hewitt is reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack and a stroke.

According to The Daily Mail, Hewitt was hospitalized on Saturday night and needed emergency surgery. He is now in recovery at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and will likely be hospitalized for several weeks.

The news comes just two weeks after a previous hospitalization.

“The family were concerned. He had a pre-existing illness, then got seriously ill. Suddenly it got very critical, and he was rushed to hospital,” a family friend said at the time. ”It was pretty serious, but hopefully we are all OK now.”





Hewitt had a five year affair with Princess Diana while she was married to Prince Charles. There have been rumors for decades that he is the biological father of Diana and Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry.

Recently, Hewitt denied the rumors that he is Harry’s father.

“Are you Harry’s father?” interviewer Melissa Doyle asked.

“No, I’m not,” Hewitt replied.

Princess Diana’s former butler maintains that Hewitt is not Harry’s father and claims Hewitt and Diana met after Harry was born.