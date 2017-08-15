The former radio DJ who was found guilty of groping Taylor Swift speaks out after losing his lawsuit

David Mueller is maintaining his innocence.

On Monday, a judge found the former Colorado radio DJ guilty of putting his hand under Taylor Swift’s skirt and touching her bare buttocks during a fan meet-and-greet in 2013. Swift was awarded $1 in her countersuit after providing testimony in the six-day trial.

Following the ruling, Mueller spoke to ABC News and claimed he is innocent.

WATCH: Taylor Swift hopes verdict inspires assault victims: https://t.co/7f01bAs1ET pic.twitter.com/2XPBUiFLnZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 15, 2017

“I didn’t do what they say I did. I didn’t do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph [test],” he said following the verdict. It is unclear when Mueller gave the interview, but he did provide an explanation for why it appears his hand is on her butt in a photo from the incident.





“I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t invited to be in the photo. I just moved into the shot the best I could,” he said.

Mueller first filed a lawsuit seeking $3 million in 2015 against Swift claiming that her accusations caused him to lose his job. A month later, Swift countersued for only $1 and said Mueller “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Mueller’s suit was dismissed last week. He claims that he never wanted money from Swift but wanted her to admit he had done no wrong.

“I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding,” he said. “And I can take that and possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me.”

Following the verdict, Swift released a statement to fans.