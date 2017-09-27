The “Fuller House” cast says they’re coming for another famous sitcom’s top spot

“Fuller House” stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber say they hope for more than longevity — they want to be the “next ‘Golden Girls,'” according to a new interview with E! Online.

“My goal, honestly, is that we’re going to be the next ‘Golden Girls.’ That’s what we want. The three of us, add Lori Loughlin in a bunch, it’ll be four of us in the house — the next generation of ‘The Golden Girls,'” Cameron Bure said.





Barber hopes the Netflix Original show, which is already in its third season, runs for “season four, five, six, seven, eight,” she says.

“I mean, we did eight seasons before; let’s do eight seasons again!” she added.

The third season of “Fuller House” will run longer than the first two, airing 18 episodes in total; the show has been split into two halves this year, reports Decider.

“The Golden Girls” ran from 1985 to 1992, per IMDB.

Cameron Bure, Sweetin and Barber are the stars of the reboot, and they’re occasionally joined on the show by stars from the original “Full House,” including Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, John Stamos and Bob Saget. The show’s cast celebrated the 30th anniversary of the show’s first episode on Sept. 22.