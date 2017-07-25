The Gosselin sextuplets’ 13th birthday was tough for Kate Gosselin, as the family celebrated without Collin

The sextuplets’ 13th birthday was a bittersweet one for Kate Gosselin.

On Monday night, the Gosselin sextuplets celebrated their birthday on “Kate Plus 8” with a camp-themed party, and while it seemed like a great event, one of the kids was noticeably missing: brother Collin Gosselin. Last summer, Kate Gosselin announced that Collin had moved away from the home to participate in a program designed to help him achieve better “life skills.”

The party went on without Collin, but the mom of eight felt the absence as her children celebrated with scavenger hunts and mani-pedis for the girls.





I can’t believe they're 13! Our journey continues with all new #KatePlus8 premiering on @TLC Monday, July 10 at 10/9c! LINK TO (adorable!) PROMO VIDEO IN MY BIO!! A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

“The photos around the cake, I have them for every year, every child, every birthday. We always have the big birthday party at home on their birthday. […] Got ’em for every year,” Gosselin said. “This year [was] much like last year. Obviously the difference is that Collin wasn’t there.”

She tried to keep on a brave face, but the whole day was emotional for Gosselin.

“I’ve said that before, I’ll say it again. It’s a bittersweet moment. […] We’ve had many of them. You can’t do anything without realizing he’s missing, so we may not say it, but it’s always there.”

