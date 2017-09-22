“The Hills” star Audrina Patridge claims her BMX rider husband got violent with her

Former MTV personality Audrina Patridge is divorcing Corey Bohan, and she claims the BMX pro became violent with her on several occasions.

Documents obtained by Us Weekly show Patridge filed for divorce two days after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him.

“[Bohan] has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous of my work and travel schedule,” Patridge, 32, claims in the documents. “His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him. When we are apart, he texts me obsessively, rattling my nerves and making it difficult for me to concentrate on my work commitments.”





“The Hills” alum went to claim in the document that Bohan “cannot control his swearing and personal attacks … even when in the presence” of their 14-month-old daughter, Kirra.

“We were playing her mini guitar, and he came into the room saying how f—-d up I am from my childhood, and it must have really been bad because I’m so f—-d up,” she alleges in the legal papers.” At that point, I started recording what he was saying to me on my phone, and he then said he was waiting for me to ‘grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce.'”

She also claimed Bohan shoved her on Aug. 16 while she was holding their daughter, and that he “threatened to kill himself” via text message while she was in Miami in mid-July to promote her swimwear line, Prey Swim.

Bohan has not publicly addressed the allegations. A source told Us Weekly that “Corey is denying everything. They are not living together right now.”