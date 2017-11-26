Menu
Stop decking those halls; the holiday season is on hold as Mariah Carey continues to cancel some of her holiday shows.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share the disappointing news that due to doctor’s orders, she had to cancel even more of her upcoming concerts.


She wrote:

I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour. While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you – it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings! ❤, Mariah

According to PEOPLE, her tour will now resume at the Beacon Theatre on Dec. 2, 4 and 5. She will then head to Europe for a few shows before going back to Vegas.

Carey previously canceled two of her November concert dates in Canada due to her illness.

She wrote in a statement to fans on social media on Nov. 15:

Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak! You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my Doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage. Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon!

Get well soon, Mariah! The holiday season isn’t the same without you!

The holiday season still isn’t here, since Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey canceled even more shows Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP
