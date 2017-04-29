The important reason DMX canceled his tour is revealed

DMX’s tour has been canceled.

Sources have confirmed that the rapper voluntarily checked himself into rehab in Southern California. Sources also say that his decision was influenced by manager Pat Gallo and his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons.

He has long struggled with substance abuse and was said to have been drinking heavily before a show in Brooklyn.

“It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer,” Gallo said in a statement. “We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.”





We wish him the best.