The internet drags Kristin Cavallari for comparing herself to a single parent

Television personality and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari is under criticism after making a comment during an interview, saying that she was in a position similar to a single parent while her husband works in Miami.

Cavallari, who starred in MTV’s “The Hills,” is married to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. Cutler was signed to the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 3. It’ll be his 12th season in the league.

But Cavallari has no plans to move to Miami for football season.





“We just moved there, actually, a few months ago, full time,” Cavallari said. “And both my boys are in school. It doesn’t make sense to pack up the family just for five months.”

“So, I’m a single parent for the next five months,” she joked. “It’s a little chaotic, but in the best way.”

The 30-year-old said she’s thankful to have help raising her children.

“My kids are great. They’re good kids for the most part,” she told ET. “Of course, we have our stuff, but it actually hasn’t been as hard as I thought it was going to be, being a single parent. I have an amazing nanny, my mother-in-law is there with my kids right now, so I couldn’t do it without them.”

But many people weren’t happy with Cavallari’s choice of words, particularly her comparison of her experience and a single parent’s.