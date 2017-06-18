The internet is freaking out over reports that Beyoncé has given birth to her twins — here’s what we know

The twins are finally here, say People and US Weekly in lieu of an official announcement from Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

BREAKING: Beyoncé gives birth, welcomes twins with Jay Z! https://t.co/1my21SrTHG pic.twitter.com/zHj8iRwAhn — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 18, 2017

'Crazy in Love' — Times Two! Beyoncé and Jay Z Welcome Twins https://t.co/QE4tcGbtTg — People Magazine (@people) June 18, 2017

Quoting an unnamed source, People reports that “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

It is said that the parents welcomed the twins into the world earlier this week at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.





The family is unofficially-officially up to five: Queen Bey, husband Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, big sister Blue Ivy, and now the twins!

The names and sexes of the twins are not yet known, though eyebrows were raised Thursday when Barack Obama implied that Beyoncé would be giving birth to twin girls.

The former president said in a video that “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up.”

People on the internet pointed out the obvious: Obama is the father to two daughters and Jay-Z would only be able to “beat” Obama in the number of daughters department if Beyoncé gave birth to twin girls.

The Beyhive has greatly anticipated the birth:

*Beyonce's entourage spotted at Los Angeles Hospital* My TL: pic.twitter.com/qzviYEff0k — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 14, 2017

Beyoncé is in labor which means I'm in labor too sorry I can't study today I gotta lay in bed all day pic.twitter.com/aPvqTzHX8A — Luke (@LucaIdek) June 13, 2017

Folk are reporting that Queen Mother, Queen Beyonce is in labor. I'm not ready for White Lotus and Purple Reign. The Beyhive has grown pic.twitter.com/7KeCrE8G72 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 14, 2017

Bey first shared the news of her pregnancy in February via a beautiful Instagram post:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

We wish her and her family all the best!