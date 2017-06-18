The internet is freaking out over reports that Beyoncé has given birth to her twins — here’s what we know

The twins are finally here, say People and US Weekly in lieu of an official announcement from Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Quoting an unnamed source, People reports that “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”
It is said that the parents welcomed the twins into the world earlier this week at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
The family is unofficially-officially up to five: Queen Bey, husband Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, big sister Blue Ivy, and now the twins!
The names and sexes of the twins are not yet known, though eyebrows were raised Thursday when Barack Obama implied that Beyoncé would be giving birth to twin girls.
The former president said in a video that “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up.”
People on the internet pointed out the obvious: Obama is the father to two daughters and Jay-Z would only be able to “beat” Obama in the number of daughters department if Beyoncé gave birth to twin girls.
The Beyhive has greatly anticipated the birth:
Bey first shared the news of her pregnancy in February via a beautiful Instagram post:
We wish her and her family all the best!