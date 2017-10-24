The internet reacted the way you’d expect after Obama cracked up at Bush’s silly joke

Five former presidents joined forces to raise money at a hurricane relief benefit on Saturday, but it was George W. Bush’s whispered joke to Barack Obama that had the internet talking.
Bush and Obama joined Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter for the “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal” at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, to raise money for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
While Clinton was speaking, the younger Bush leaned over and cracked a joke to Obama. Whatever he said must have been pretty funny because Obama couldn’t stop laughing, and the internet loved the lighthearted moment.
The moment had people on the internet weighing in on the exchange, and the reactions were as awesome as you’d expect.
