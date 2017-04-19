The internet took Ivanka Trump to task after she sent out a tweet honoring libraries

Last week, first daughter Ivanka Trump sent out a tweet honoring the library system during National Library Week, but her tweet was quickly derided by Twitter users, especially librarians, thanks to her father’s proposed budget, which could cut millions of dollars in federal funding to libraries across the nation.
Trump’s proposed budget, which was released last month, cuts funding for several cultural institutions, including the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
According to The Hill, a large portion of the IMLS’s budget goes to local libraries: “Director Dr. Kathryn Matthew notes that $214 million of the $230 million budget goes directly to grants to state and local libraries, including $155 million distributed through a population-based formula grant.”
In her tweet, which The Huffington Post dubbed as “tone deaf,” Trump wrote, “This #NationalLibraryWeek, we honor our libraries and librarians for opening our eyes to the world of knowledge, learning and reading!”
Twitter users were quick to weigh in on the first daughter’s tweets.
However, at least one organization was happy about Trump’s tweet, which helped the topic trend on Twitter. The American Library Association wrote, “So great to see
#NationalLibraryWeek trending in the US right now. Help us trend again on Thursday to #saveIMLS.”
