The Kardashians are seriously pissed after Rob shared nude photos of ex-fiancée Blac Chyna

The Kardashians are actually embarrassed by the behavior of one of their own.

On Wednesday, a scorned Rob Kardashian put his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna on blast and claimed she cheated on him and he paid for several surgeries after they welcomed their daughter, Dream, earlier this year. Kardashian even took things a step further by posting revenge porn of his ex on Instagram before his account was disabled.

According to TMZ, the Kardashian family is “ashamed” that they feud between the exes should have never gone public. They believe that the bad press is hurting the family name. Even worse, Rob’s family members worry that the former couple is hurting their seven-month-old daughter with all of the drama.





At one point during the feud, Rob said “she had a baby out of spite” to get back at Tyga, the father of her eldest child. Tyga previously dated Rob’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner.

“Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same,” Rob wrote on Twitter.

Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

The Kardashian family is also reportedly concerned about Dream’s well-being living in a home where her parents hate each other. Despite the drama, they are reportedly siding with Rob and want to help him.