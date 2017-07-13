“The Little Couple” family is really loving their time in the nation’s capital, and they have pics to prove it

Dr. Jen Arnold and her family are having a blast in Washington, D.C.!

The stars of “The Little Couple” made their way up to the nation’s capital this week to take part in Family Advocacy Day to bring awareness to children’s healthcare coverage with the Speak Now for Kids campaign.

Dr. Arnold documented most of the family’s trip on her Instagram page, starting with her husband Bill Klein and daughter Zoey hitchhiking for a ride at the airport.

“Ride anyone? We’ve landed in Washington, D.C. for #SpeakNowforKids Family Advocacy Day & will tell Congress to protect children’s health care!” she wrote once they landed in Washington, D.C..





Ride anyone? We’ve landed in Washington, D.C. for #SpeakNowforKids Family Advocacy Day & will tell Congress to protect children’s health care! A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

After catching a ride to their hotel and getting a little rest, the family was ready to party at Family Advocacy Day!

RELATED: Baby Jackson is growing up, and new mom Tori Roloff can’t believe how quickly the time is flying by

Sweet Zoey had her face painted like Batgirl, while William posed with Superwoman and Wonder Woman at the event!

“Zoey had a blast tonight #BatGirl @speaknowforkids#familyadvocacyday,” Dr. Arnold wrote.

Zoey had a blast tonight #BatGirl @speaknowforkids #familyadvocacyday A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

“Will was a hit with the #SuperLadies @speaknowforkids#familyadvocacyday,” she captioned the photo.

Will was a hit with the #SuperLadies @speaknowforkids #familyadvocacyday A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Dr. Arnold spoke in favor of children’s healthcare at the event and appeared on “Good Morning Washington” on Thursday morning before taking her family to lobby in front of Congress.

“We are going to be on The Hill to meet with many of our representatives from Texas, actually to try to raise awareness of medicaid chip funding for our kids,” Dr. Arnold said. “Over 30 million kids in our country are relying on this funding for their healthcare and my worry as a physician and mom of children with medical complexities is that our kids’ health will suffer.”

After hitting “GMW,” Dr. Arnold posed with Jaylyn and Crystal Wise. Little Jaylyn was born without an esophagus and has needed many surgeries to correct it. She and her mother rely on medicaid to keep her healthy.

“Excited to advocate for children’s healthcare on #GMW with @ABC7Autria this morning at 8am! Speak Now for Kids Good Morning Washington,” she wrote.

Excited to advocate for children's healthcare on #GMW with @ABC7Autria this morning at 8am! Speak Now for Kids Good Morning Washington A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

To wrap up their week in D.C., “The Little Couple” family headed to Capitol Hill to meet with representatives to talk about kids’ healthcare coverage.

“Please get involved & remind your congress leaders to put kids’ health first! Great time meeting with members of congress to talk kids’ healthcare coverage! @speaknowforkids #littlecouple,” Dr. Arnold wrote.

The whole family seemed to be in good spirits, with the exception of Zoey, who had a big ol’ scowl on her face. So cute!

Please get involved & remind your congress leaders to put kids' health first! Great time meeting with members of congress to talk kids' healthcare coverage! @speaknowforkids #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Season 9 of “The Little Couple” returns to TLC this fall!