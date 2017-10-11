“The Little Couple” kids are happy and healthy after struggling to bond as a family

Will and Zoey from “The Little Couple” on TLC are finally one big happy family with their adoptive parents Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein.

The family opened up about their struggles with the children in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

“After everything we’ve been through, it’s a very exciting time,” Klein said.

I don't want summer to end! This has been a summer of wonderful Florida memories!!! #littlecouple #summertime #proudmom A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

The family recently moved from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Fla., so that Arnold could take a job as medical director of John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Simulation Center. Just months after the big move, the family says they are finally settled and “in a great place.”





Things weren’t always great for the family. In 2013, Arnold was diagnosed with a rare form of uterine cancer following a failed pregnancy. She and Klein were just finalizing adoptions of Will and Zoey at the time. Following the diagnosis, Zoey had a hard time bonding with the family, as she was raised in an orphanage with limited access to others.

“She really wanted nothing to do with us,” Arnold told the publication.

Will had his own set of physical challenges and underwent surgeries to help with his “hearing difficulties.”

Despite the challenges, things are getting better for the family, and the couple is happy with the progress they have made.

“They’re getting to an interesting age and finding their real passions,” Klein said. “They’re really into artwork right now, their verbal skills continue to surprise me, and they’re doing so well in school. It’s fun to watch them grow.”

“The Little Couple” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.