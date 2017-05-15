The man best known for playing some of TV’s most cruelest villains has sadly passed away

Rest in peace, Powers Boothe.

The actor best know for his Emmy Award winning roles in television series including “Tombstone,” “Deadwood,” “Nashville” and “Marvel’s The Avengers” passed away in his sleep over the weekend. He was 68 years old.

Boothe’s longtime rep confirmed the news to The Wrap in a statement.

“Powers died in his sleep this morning of natural causes. There will be a private service held in Texas where he was from. A memorial celebration in his honor is being considered for a future date. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need,” the statement read.





His friend, Beau Bridges shared his condolences following the news.

“It’s with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband,” Bridges wrote.

Boothe is survived by his wife Pam and his children, Parisse and Preston.