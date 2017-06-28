The man who gave us one of the most recognizable songs ever has sadly passed away at 75

Rest in peace, Gary DeCarlo.

The lead singer of the band Steam has reportedly died after a battle with cancer. He was 75 years old.

DeCarlo and Steam are best known for their chart topping hit, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” from 1969. The song was a number one hit in 1969 and went on to be one of the most well known songs of all time.

Pat Horgan, a close friend of DeCarlo told TMZ that the singer passed away in hospice care in Connecticut. He reportedly battled lung cancer that eventually spread to the rest of his body. His wife was by his side when he passed.

The song was famously featured in a scene from “Remember the Titans” and most recently was chanted in Congress after the House decided to pass the Obamacare repeal bill.

Democrats chant "na na na na hey hey goodbye" as the House passes the Obamacare repeal bill https://t.co/6KitWdxyRi pic.twitter.com/7p5zfs13F2 — POLITICO (@politico) May 4, 2017

Our thoughts are with his family.