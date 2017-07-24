The members of Linkin Park penned an emotional letter about the “demons” that led Chester Bennington to take his own life

Chester Bennington’s band mates miss him more than ever.

On Monday, Linkin Park shared an emotional open letter to their friend and front man Chester Bennington. In the letter, the band members expressed their grief over his sudden death.

“You touched so many lives, maybe more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private from around the world,” the letter read.

The letter also addressed some of the “demons” Bennington faced before taking his own life.





“We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place,” they wrote.

The letter continued, “You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

The band ended the letter by thanking Bennington for sharing his talent.

“We love you, and miss you so much,” the band wrote.

Bennington died at his home in Los Angeles last week. On Monday, E! News reported that the Los Angeles County coroner’s office had determined that his official cause of death was suicide by hanging. He was 41 years old.

He is survived by his wife Talinda Bennington, their son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila, as well as his three children from previous relationships.

