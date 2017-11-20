Menu
Obit Della Reese Read this Next

"Another angel has gotten her wings." Hollywood shares emotional tributes in honor of Della Reese
Advertisement

Considering he’s caught Jenny from the Block on his arm, you would think Alex Rodriguez would be the catch of the century. Turns out, there’s one person who isn’t impressed — the mother of his ex-girlfriend.


RELATED: Just when J.Lo and A-Rod were getting serious, someone from his past brought the drama into their relationship

“He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background,” Esther Wojcicki told the New York Times in a profile about her daughter. “We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything. His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball.”

Ouch.

“Anne” refers to Anne Wojcicki, the founder of billion-dollar DNA testing company 23andMe and the ex-wife of Google co-founder, Sergey Brin, whom the former Yankee dated for the better part of 2016.

The elder Wojcicki — who is also mother to YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki, and James Franco’s beloved Palo Alto High School journalism teacher — was critical of her youngest daughter’s boyfriend. Like any protective mother, she wasn’t a fan of A-Rod’s bad habits. It seems, her pet peeve was his over-indulging in sports television.

She said, “his main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball. He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn’t even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working.”

Esther came just shy of calling the baseball player a “dumb jock,” and considering she’s a teacher, she may know a thing or two about that.

RELATED: A-Rod’s daughters love their dad even more now that he’s dating J.Lo

According to A-Rod’s ex Anne, when they began dating, she barely knew a thing about baseball, and eventually, the different coasts (A-Rod is based in NYC while Anne lives in Silicon Valley) and vastly different lifestyles eventually pulled the pair apart. She’s not looking to step into another high-profile relationship anytime soon, either.

“I’d really love to date someone who’s really simple and not famous. My life is already pretty complicated,” Anne told the Times.

As far as Mom’s opinion on the Jennifer Lopez?

“I wish J-Lo all the luck in the world,” she said.

The exes seem to be doing just fine apart: Rodriguez recently landed the cover of “Vanity Fair” with his new love and is “living the dream.” As for Anne Wojcicki, she’s completely changing the genetic game, turning around the luck of her unlikely startup.

Overall, it’s probably a good thing A-Rod and Anne didn’t work out. We never would’ve gotten a mashup of J-Lo and A-Rod and things might’ve turned into a case of a “monster-in-law” — something his current girlfriend knows all about.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

Stories You Might Like

“Another angel has gotten her wings.” Hollywood shares emotional tributes in honor of Della Reese
Rare People

“Another angel has gotten her wings.” Hollywood shares emotional tributes in honor of Della Reese

,
Brigitte Nielsen says there’s no way her ex-husband Sylvester Stallone sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas
Rare People

Brigitte Nielsen says there’s no way her ex-husband Sylvester Stallone sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas

,
Queen Elizabeth II just gave Prince Philip the greatest gift to celebrate 70 years of marriage
The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II just gave Prince Philip the greatest gift to celebrate 70 years of marriage

,
Paris Hilton just claimed that she and Britney Spears invented the selfie — and she has the pics to prove it
Rare People

Paris Hilton just claimed that she and Britney Spears invented the selfie — and she has the pics to prove it

,
Advertisement