Considering he’s caught Jenny from the Block on his arm, you would think Alex Rodriguez would be the catch of the century. Turns out, there’s one person who isn’t impressed — the mother of his ex-girlfriend.





RELATED: Just when J.Lo and A-Rod were getting serious, someone from his past brought the drama into their relationship

“He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background,” Esther Wojcicki told the New York Times in a profile about her daughter. “We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything. His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball.”

Ouch.

“Anne” refers to Anne Wojcicki, the founder of billion-dollar DNA testing company 23andMe and the ex-wife of Google co-founder, Sergey Brin, whom the former Yankee dated for the better part of 2016.

The elder Wojcicki — who is also mother to YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki, and James Franco’s beloved Palo Alto High School journalism teacher — was critical of her youngest daughter’s boyfriend. Like any protective mother, she wasn’t a fan of A-Rod’s bad habits. It seems, her pet peeve was his over-indulging in sports television.

She said, “his main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball. He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn’t even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working.”

Esther came just shy of calling the baseball player a “dumb jock,” and considering she’s a teacher, she may know a thing or two about that.

RELATED: A-Rod’s daughters love their dad even more now that he’s dating J.Lo

According to A-Rod’s ex Anne, when they began dating, she barely knew a thing about baseball, and eventually, the different coasts (A-Rod is based in NYC while Anne lives in Silicon Valley) and vastly different lifestyles eventually pulled the pair apart. She’s not looking to step into another high-profile relationship anytime soon, either.

“I’d really love to date someone who’s really simple and not famous. My life is already pretty complicated,” Anne told the Times.

As far as Mom’s opinion on the Jennifer Lopez?

“I wish J-Lo all the luck in the world,” she said.

The exes seem to be doing just fine apart: Rodriguez recently landed the cover of “Vanity Fair” with his new love and is “living the dream.” As for Anne Wojcicki, she’s completely changing the genetic game, turning around the luck of her unlikely startup.

Overall, it’s probably a good thing A-Rod and Anne didn’t work out. We never would’ve gotten a mashup of J-Lo and A-Rod and things might’ve turned into a case of a “monster-in-law” — something his current girlfriend knows all about.