The music industry pays tribute to Chris Cornell

Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell died today at age 52. While his death is still being investigated, many musicians are paying tribute to the Grunge legend.

Fellow Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello wrote a lengthy tribute to Cornell on his Instagram.

“I love you, brother,” Morello writes. “Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate.”





I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate. I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever. Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart. God bless you and your family. A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) on May 18, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Grunge singer Courtney Love also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Cornell, writing “Goodbye darling boy . Please say hi to all my loved ones .”

Goodbye darling boy . Please say hi to all my loved ones . I cried for you today . Rip . A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on May 18, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Several other musicians and celebrities took to social media to show their respects to Cornell, including pop star Elton John, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and the band Rage Against the Machine.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell touched so many & we were fortunate to have worked w/ him. He was a true talent & gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family. — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist… another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

you will be missed much respect gavin https://t.co/3Tn0TO0ui0 — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

