The music industry pays tribute to Chris Cornell

Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell died today at age 52. While his death is still being investigated, many musicians are paying tribute to the Grunge legend.
Fellow Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello wrote a lengthy tribute to Cornell on his Instagram.
“I love you, brother,” Morello writes. “Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate.”
Grunge singer Courtney Love also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Cornell, writing “Goodbye darling boy . Please say hi to all my loved ones .”
Several other musicians and celebrities took to social media to show their respects to Cornell, including pop star Elton John, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and the band Rage Against the Machine.
