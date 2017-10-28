The new mayor on “Blue Bloods” leaves fans cold with an unimpressive performance

On Friday’s episode of “Blue Bloods,” Frank clashed with Mayor Dutton, played by Lorraine Bracco, and fans were so unhappy with her performance that they called for the “bad actress” to be fired:

Just get rid of Bracco, please. I love Blue Bloods and don't want it ruined by a bad actress. — a man over thirty (@OPJYHWK) October 28, 2017

SHE’S AWFUL!! I’ll skip this episode, THANKS! — Beth Faust (@BethFaust1) October 28, 2017

Say buh-bye to Bracco.

PLEASE. — a man over thirty (@OPJYHWK) October 28, 2017

Not a good choice for the part — Lisa Caldwell (@lisacaldwell88) October 28, 2017

@BlueBloods_CBS PLEASE don't include the Mayor in every single episode. — Anita Carpenter (@groovynietz) October 28, 2017

Bracco's a lousy actress. She tried to ruin Rizzoli and Isles. She will mess up Blue Bloods. Get rid of her.

ANYONE but Bracco. — a man over thirty (@OPJYHWK) October 28, 2017

The episode begins with Frank discussing the mayor’s elimination of solitary confinement in prisons and the rioting it sparked, wondering if the corrections officers are acting out in protest. Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a young single mother, who was discovered dead in their home by her eldest son, Nick. Meanwhile, Jamie comes across a young woman overdosed in her car and administers Narcan in an effort to save her life.





Frank attempts to persuade Mayor Dutton to reinstate solitary confinement as an option, but after a heated argument, her position on the matter remains the same. At the hospital, the drug addict Jamie saved wakes up, and he immediately informs her she’s under arrest and begins questioning her. When Eddie later urges him to be more sympathetic, he struggles to put himself in the teenager’s shoes. Danny questions the single mother’s abusive ex-husband, who denies any role in her murder. Things escalate after Danny brings up the fact that Nick once testified that he had been both verbally and physically abusive, and the man’s lawyer tells him not to answer any more questions.

While processing the drug addict, Jamie uncovers that she got injured while playing soccer and began using heroin after her prescription for painkillers ran out. At the police station, her shocked parents try to bribe Jamie into letting her go home with them, but he refuses their offer and says she has to stay overnight. Before taking her to her cell, she somehow overdoses again. Despite another officer’s administering the overdose reversal drug twice, she sadly passes away. Frank gets news that another riot at another prison broke out, and this time an officer was stabbed in the neck. He quickly leaves to go visit the officer, who is in critical but stable condition. Danny discovers that Nick called his father right after finding his mom’s body, despite telling police he hadn’t spoken to him in a year. When Danny confronts him about it, the teen admits that he lied about his father at the divorce hearing.

It turns out that the young drug addict still had heroin in her system when she left the hospital, causing her overdose to begin again. Despite this, Jamie is still suspended for failing to follow proper procedures and grapples with his guilt over her death. After the Reagan family dinner centered on a discussion about drug education, Erin convinces Jamie that the young woman’s death isn’t his fault. Danny and Baez track down the murdered mom’s landscaper, who immediately tries to flee when he sees them. After an intense chase, they arrest him for the killing the mom. Mayor Dutton finally changes her mind on solitary confinement and tells a pleased Frank she’s reinstating the practice. Jamie meets the young addict’s parents at her gravesite, where they thank him for giving them the opportunity to hug her one last time before she died.

