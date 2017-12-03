Menu
Matt Lauer, Annette Roque Read this Next

The truth about Matt Lauer and his wife is slowly leaking out, and some say the warning signs were there at the start
Advertisement

Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari made sure she had a very happy 36th birthday on Saturday with a sweet surprise, and he documented the singer’s reaction.


In an Instagram post, the personal trainer says, “Happy birthday, baby,” and Spears responds, “Thank you!” The camera then pans the entire room in order to showcase the romantic arrangement of lights and candles he had set up, along with rose petals in the shape of a heart and a platter of cupcakes. Spears bends down to blow out the candles, after which she dances.

RELATED: Paris Hilton just claimed that she and Britney Spears invented the selfie — and she has the pics to prove it

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY,” Asghari captioned the video. “Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet.”

Spears shared the same video on her Instagram account, captioning hers, “Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday.”

The singer met her 23-year-old boyfriend in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, in which he starred as her love interest. They exchanged phone numbers, and Spears reached out to him a few months later. They hit it off and have been going strong ever since. They kicked off her birthday weekend early by attending a basketball game in Los Angeles with Spears’s sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on November 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

RELATED: Britney Spears shows off gorgeous gift and sweet note from pal Jennifer Lopez

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

President Trump has officially reacted to Michael Flynn’s guilty plea — here’s what we know

President Trump has officially reacted to Michael Flynn’s guilty plea — here’s what we know

How Matt Lauer’s wife reacted to career-ending accusations against him is sure to hit him in the gut

How Matt Lauer’s wife reacted to career-ending accusations against him is sure to hit him in the gut

Former President Obama took shots at Fox News during a speech in India

Former President Obama took shots at Fox News during a speech in India

Matt Lauer’s creepy resurfaced interview with Anne Hathaway is turning stomachs online

Matt Lauer’s creepy resurfaced interview with Anne Hathaway is turning stomachs online

The truth about Matt Lauer and his wife is slowly leaking out, and some say the warning signs were there at the start
Rare People

The truth about Matt Lauer and his wife is slowly leaking out, and some say the warning signs were there at the start

,
If the late Joan Rivers was still with us, this is what she’d think of pal Kathy Griffin today
Rare People

If the late Joan Rivers was still with us, this is what she’d think of pal Kathy Griffin today

,
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need help on their big day, we know 2 very cute wedding professionals
Rare People

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need help on their big day, we know 2 very cute wedding professionals

,
Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli’s new rap video is as bad as we all could have guessed
Rare People

Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli’s new rap video is as bad as we all could have guessed

,
Advertisement