Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari made sure she had a very happy 36th birthday on Saturday with a sweet surprise, and he documented the singer’s reaction.





In an Instagram post, the personal trainer says, “Happy birthday, baby,” and Spears responds, “Thank you!” The camera then pans the entire room in order to showcase the romantic arrangement of lights and candles he had set up, along with rose petals in the shape of a heart and a platter of cupcakes. Spears bends down to blow out the candles, after which she dances.

🎊 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY 🌹 Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet 🌎❤️👫 @britneyspears #luckiestmanalive A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

RELATED: Paris Hilton just claimed that she and Britney Spears invented the selfie — and she has the pics to prove it

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY,” Asghari captioned the video. “Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet.”

Spears shared the same video on her Instagram account, captioning hers, “Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday.”

The singer met her 23-year-old boyfriend in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, in which he starred as her love interest. They exchanged phone numbers, and Spears reached out to him a few months later. They hit it off and have been going strong ever since. They kicked off her birthday weekend early by attending a basketball game in Los Angeles with Spears’s sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

RELATED: Britney Spears shows off gorgeous gift and sweet note from pal Jennifer Lopez