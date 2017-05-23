The “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan left little to the imagination in this sexy new photo shoot for charity

This is Drew and Jonathan Scott like you have never seen them before!

The HGTV stars showed some serious skin in a new photo shoot for TJ Scott’s (no relation) new book, “In the Tub 2.”

Drew Scott proudly showed off his sexy photo with fans writing, “It’s finally here 🙈Check out #InTheTub Vol 2 featuring Jonathan and me plus a lot of other names you might recognize. Photos taken by the immensely talented @tjscottpictures and ALL profits benefit breast cancer research. Click the link in bio and support a great cause!”





Jonathan kept things a little more PG with his image in the tub and shared the image on Instagram. In the hot pic, Jonathan is wearing a soaking wet button down shirt and tie in the tub.

“Honored to be featured in @tjscottpictures’ new photo book, #InTheTub Vol 2. You HAVE to see the other amazing photos included. The best thing? All proceeds go to breast cancer research. Click the link in bio to support!” he wrote.

The artist reportedly decided to donate all of the proceeds to charity in honor of his mother, whom he lost to breast cancer. The 160 actors, musicians, models and TV personalities who posed for the book donated their time, according to PEOPLE.

