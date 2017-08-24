“DWTS” announced the upcoming season’s pros, and one fan favorite is coming back

“Dancing with the Stars” fans now know which pros will be making a comeback to the ballroom after Thursday’s big announcement on “Good Morning America.”

Former pros including Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Whitney Carson and Alan Berston will be gracing the stage and fans couldn’t be more excited!

WATCH: The PRO DANCERS for this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars are revealed on GMA! https://t.co/a0ANNUPpPD pic.twitter.com/4nu3qoD0pQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 24, 2017

Fan favorite Mark Ballas surprised everyone when he announced his return to the stage after a multiple-season hiatus! Upon making the announcement, he sat down with the “GMA” hosts. Ballas has been busy playing Frankie Valley in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway — for which judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli playfully teased him — and keeping in shape with a new trainer and lots and lots of swimming.





“I am looking forward to being creative and doing what I love doing,” he said.

Of course, no Thursday is complete without a little “TBT” so the hosts shared Ballas’ audition tape for “DWTS,” in which he played the rebel and bragged about breaking rules — but not all of them. When the hosts pressed him about his partner’s identity, he stayed tight-lipped.

“I can’t tell you that, but it’s going to be good,” he said, adding that he’s “excited” for the partnership.

After Ballas made his announcement, season 25 pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and newcomer Alan Berston, who filled in for Chmerkovskiy when he was injured last season, did a live-feed interview on “GMA.”

“I am really proud of Alan. It’s been a longer journey than most of us to jump from the troupe to joining the show,” Chmerkovskiy said. “Heather [Morris] was not an easy partner, but he did a great job.”

Chmerkovskiy also dodged the question competing against his new wife, Peta Murgatroyd.

“Let’s just chill,” he laughed adding, “We are excited.”

“I think coming back this season, we will be coming back with the same approach, just as a family, working together,” he said, adding that baby Shai is already starting to dance around the house during commercials.

The contestants for the upcoming season have not officially been announced, but it is rumored that “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella have signed on, according to PEOPLE.