The reason this purple “Botched” patient wants even larger breasts totally blew the doctors’ minds

This one’s a doozy!

On Sunday night’s episode of “Botched,” Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are introduced to their purple patient, Bunny, who has a bizarre request for the docs.

“You’ve had plastic surgery procedures in order that it maximize your ability to do the cosplay kinda thing?” Dr. Dubrow asks in the sneak peek clip.

“Yes, my first surgery was when I was 18,” Bunny confirms. She goes on to tell the doctors that in her first procedure, Bunny had 850cc implants put into her breasts, which shocks the veteran surgeons.





“Breast implants alone in an 18-year-old is pretty controversial,” Dr. Dubrow explains. “Putting 850cc implants in is downright wrong.”

Bunny reveals that the large implants caused her severe complications within a year of the surgery, but she still went on to more than double her size and opted to have 2000cc implants put in.

“What were you thinking?!” Dr. Dubrow exclaims.

“I’ve always wanted the fake, unnatural looking boob look,” Bunny confessed and added that she still wants to go even larger to help improve her cosplay.

“In the [convention] world, usually when you see breasts like mine, they are heavily modicated [sic] with additional bras or padding,” she said. “Which is why larger implants would help me achieve the goal of being known in the cosplay world.”

See if the doctors take on Bunny’s surgery this Sunday on “Botched” on E!