The return of a certain guest star had some “Blue Bloods” fans vowing to stop watching

On this week’s episode of “Blue Bloods,” Frank’s public safety initiative receives backlash from the mayor, who is worried about the cost of having to retrain police officers. With the help of City Council Speaker Regina Thomas, played by guest star Whoopi Goldberg, the two devise a plan to circumvent the mayor’s veto.

While fans enjoyed seeing their plan play out, they weren’t so pleased to see that Goldberg had returned for another episode — especially once it was revealed that Regina is considering a mayoral run, which could mean they’ll be seeing a lot more of her.





@DonnieWahlberg please don’t keep @WhoopiGoldberg on your show #BlueBloods she is anti American and not fair to our president — Kathleen Roberts (@MizzieRoberts) October 14, 2017

Our family looks forward to watching each week but this is a total game changer. We will NOT watch if she is a regular. — Nana U (@ijunder) October 14, 2017

Why in the world would CBS cast a Person that hates the President of the United States of America I am at a loss — r0achman (@r0achman) October 14, 2017

Please take Whoopi off the show!! As much as I love Tom, it is hard to not change the channel with Whoopi on it! — Shirley Crawley (@zeda001) October 14, 2017

@BlueBloods_CBS if Whoopi is going to bea permanent cast member, ADIOS! — jerry maines (@earlimartdeacon) October 14, 2017

Will definitely not watch @BlueBloods_CBS if Whoopi is on show bad enough @TheAmyCarlson Linda is gone & mayor isn’t good fit at all SAD — Fran Portera (@FPortera) October 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Erin believes she has the smoking gun to lock up notorious human trafficker, the “lioness” Chao Lin, but then the case’s presiding judge is found dead just after admitting a key piece of evidence for the prosecution. Danny and Baez immediately jump in to investigate for foul play, but all signs point toward a suicide right off the bat. However, a witness tells the detective duo that she saw the building superintendent on the roof with the judge before the judge either fell or was pushed off.

Aftera tough interview with Danny, the suspect admits to pushing the judge following an argument, throwing a wrench in Erin’s theory that Chao hired a hitman to kill the judge.

At family dinner, Frank begins to second guess his deal with Regina, wondering if the ends don’t always justify the means. After finding Chao’s calling card on her windshield on the same night the suspect confessed, a dismayed Erin tells to Danny that she was threatened. Danny suspects Chao threatened Erin that night because she didn’t know what the suspect told police, leading him and Erin to believe she has something to hide in regard to the judge’s death.

During another interview with the murder suspect, Danny and Baez uncover that Chao ordered him to throw the judge off the roof, threatening his family if he didn’t follow through. Danny travels to Chinatown where he convinces one of Chao’s honchos to rat her out in exchange for not being implicated in the murder. While Erin’s boss removes her from the case after hearing about how she was threatened, Danny assures her the new prosecutor has enough evidence to put Chao away for life.

Unwilling to go behind the mayor’s back, Frank decides not to take Regina up on her offer.

