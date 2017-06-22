The Rock causes a traffic jam by stopping in the middle of the road to take a selfie with an excited fan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a very enthusiastic fan of his caused a traffic backup when they stopped in the middle of the road to take a selfie. Afterwards, Johnson shared a video of their encounter on Instagram and wrote a touching note to the fan.
“I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out,” he wrote in the caption.
Johnson shared that he rolled the window down to say hi to the fan, but that only got him even more excited. The fan then asked for a selfie, got out of his car and came over to Johnson’s window.
“This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well,” Johnson continued in the caption. “Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day.”
In the video of the encounter, the fan can be seen arriving at Johnson’s window out of breath and snapping several selfies with him as Johnson warns him he might get hit and explains what’s going on to the camera.
“I got the greatest fans in the world,” he says after the fan runs off. “I appreciate that”
