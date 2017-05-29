The Rock had fun with his family on Memorial Day and made sure to thank those who have sacrificed everything

It’s no secret that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a big family man, and he sure is enjoying spending this Memorial Day hanging out with those he loves.

The wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable photo of him and his daughter Jasmine cooling off in a river. Plus, he made sure to thank United States service members whose lives and sacrifices we remember on this holiday.

“She grabbed daddy’s hand and started pulling me right down the middle of the Chattahoochee. Fearless lil’ human,” he wrote. “My heart’s filled with gratitude for being able to spend this day with my family before I jump on a bird and head to Germany tonight for work.”





Then, he went on to address those who have “sacrificed it all.”

“Boundless love and respect to the brave men and women who sacrificed it all for their country and family, so I can love and protect my own,” Johnson continued. “Happy Memorial Day. You guys have some fun and spread that positive energy and love with your family and friends today.”

He followed it all up with the hashtags “grateful” and “respect.”

