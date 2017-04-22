The Rock introduces us to his two friends Jasper and Zipp

When he’s done being the sexiest man alive and wants some time away from the lime light, Dwayne The Rock Johnson knows just where to go.

He has his escape in Virginia, complete with beautiful horses.

RELATED: The Rock shares a “daddy daughter moment” spent with daughter Jasmine and his goals for her future

“Just wrapped #ballers and have one week before I start shooting #Rampage, so I had to scoop my family up and get away to my farm to recharge, recalibrate and reset,” he shared on Instagram Saturday.





“We have an excellent program on our farm (created by my bud and equestrian Olympic athlete Will Coleman) that trains thoroughbreds in Eventing (dressage, stadium jumping and cross country). Every time we come home to Virginia, we always have a whole new gang of some of the best conditioned, beautiful (and bad ass;) horses on the planet.

Here Jasper and Zipp are clearly attracted to my alpha musk.. which translates to I haven’t showered in 12hrs since I worked out at 4am.”

RELATED: The Rock pays tribute to his grappling grandpa